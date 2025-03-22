“He wants the real deal” - Marat Grigorian won’t let Kaito Ono use him as a stepping stone in ONE 172 encounter

On March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Japanese powerhouse Kaito Ono is making his promotional debut. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't seem like Marat Grigorian is planning to become a warm welcome committee.

You don't get to join the biggest promotion in the world without having serious skills - and Ono has plenty. With 58 wins under his belt, 26 of which are knockouts, he is arguably one of Japan's deadliest strikers.

He's earned his spot on the global stage. Now, the question is... will he be able to keep up with the competition?

Three-time Glory World Champion Marat Grigorian has a reputation for relentless pressure with intense power behind his punches. He's definitely not the type to let his opponent ease into things. he said in a recent interview:

"Yes, I like the fight card. Every fight has its special thing. You need to watch this fight, you know. It’s going to be special."

He added:

"Kaito, he’s one of the best Japanese kickboxing fighters. He wants the real deal. So we will see on Sunday. We will see on Sunday."

Watch the full interview below:

Marat Grigorian banking on his relentless aggression to come out victorious at ONE 172: “Kaito will struggle to keep up with me”

Marat Grigorian's style is all-aggression and forward pressure. It's only wise for Kaito Ono to be wary.

"As I said, I bring the fire, you know," Grigorian told SMCP. "I think Kaito will struggle to keep up with me. I always step in the ring to fight. And if he fights the same way, it’s gonna be hard for him but exciting."

Ono may have an impressive fight record, but that's not new to Grigorian, who has faced countless ONE-quality fighters in his career. If the Japanese star wants to make a statement, he'll have to earn every second of it.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 is available via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

