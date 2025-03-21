Marat Grigorian banking on his relentless aggression to come out victorious at ONE 172: “Kaito will struggle to keep up with me”

Marat Grigorian is confident he'll grab a victory at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena using his one primary weapon: Aggression.

The Armenian's signature all-gas and no-brakes style has taken him to the highest of highs in his career, and the former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion is ready to produce the same performance to upset the hometown bet this Sunday, March 23.

Grigorian collides with promotional newcomer Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing tussle, and he had this to say to the South China Morning Post on how he plans to crack the Japanese fighter's defense on fight night:

"As I said, I bring the fire, you know. I think Kaito will struggle to keep up with me. I always step in the ring to fight. And if he fights the same way, it’s gonna be hard for him but exciting."

Both men love nothing more than an absolute slugfest, and this should be the case in their three-round slugfest in "The Land of the Rising Sun."

Marat Grigorian’s forward pressure and appetite to destroy opponents should be his main weapon, while Ono's tactical yet merciless ways could help him onto a dream start in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

Marat Grigorian to shift focus on longtime rival after Japan war

In a separate exchange with Sportskeeda MMA, Marat Grigorian admitted that he'd love to go toe-to-toe with Superbon again.

Moreover, the multi-time world champion wants ONE gold, and he vows to dish out a better performance after going down in their trilogy, a fight he still firmly believes should have gone his way.

"Against Superbon, our last fight, I believe I clearly won that fight. I was the one who made the fight. I make a lot of combinations."

"However, I have no regrets. It is what It is. It’s the past already. And the goal is still the same. ONE Gold!!!"

