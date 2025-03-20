“Be on the attack and break him” - Marat Grigorian looking to put Kaito Ono to sleep in Japan

Marat Grigorian's trademark pressure and aggression have played an instrumental role throughout his career, and he believes it will be his key to victory against Kaito Ono.

The Hemmers Gym martial artist steps in the Circle for the ninth time on one of the organization's biggest cards ever, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

Grigorian seeks his sixth promotional win and 69th overall win against Ono – a former Shoot Boxing and Rise Championship champion.

Nothing that the decorated debuting Japanese superstar brings to the table impresses the former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, though.

The 33-year-old sees plenty of ways to get his hand raised, primarily through the two key tools mentioned above:

"Nothing much about Kaito really surprises me, you know. I am going to attack and hurt him. From the first round. If I don’t get the knockout early, I will continue to be on the attack and break him," he told Sportskeeda MMA.

His penchant to stay in attack has helped him claim 36 highlight-reel finishes in his 19-year career. Under the ONE banner alone, four of his five victories have come inside the distance.

Whether or not it'll propel him to another early night out remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure – Ono won't have it easy when Marat Grigorian starts pressing him inside the pocket.

Marat Grigorian says he's developed an iron chin by "taking punches from heavier guys"

Of course, there's still a chance that Marat Grigorian could get knocked out when he drops his guard and goes head-hunting.

However, the Armenian striker thinks that it won't be easy for Ono or any other opponent. Just as he's developed his striking weaponry, Grigorian thinks his chin is near-bulletproof.

He had this to say to Japanese kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi in an interview:

"I'm always good at blocking shots. I'm getting used to it because I always train with heavier guys. In our gym, I think before I was the only one who fought in the 70-kilogram division. All the other fighters were 80, 85, 90 kilograms. So I was always used to taking punches from heavier guys."

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com to catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

