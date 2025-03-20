Marat Grigorian says he’s developed a stronger chin over the years: “Taking punches from heavier guys”

Marat Grigorian thinks his chin is stronger than ever. He'll have the chance to test that theory on Sunday, March 23 when the former three-time Glory world champion heads to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for a showdown with newcomer Kaito Ono.

It's just one of the more than a dozen bouts scheduled for the biggest event in promotional history, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Discussing his defensive skills during an appearance on Masato Kobayashi's YouTube channel, Grigorian suggested that regularly taking shots from heavier fighters has helped to strengthen his gym:

"Yes, I’m always good at blocking shots. I’m getting used to it because I always train with heavier guys. In our gym, I think before I was the only one who fought in the 70-kilogram division. All the other fighters were 80, 85, 90 kilograms. So I was always used to taking punches from heavier guys."

Marat Grigorian gunning for a big knockout against Kaito Ono at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian is coming off a big first-round KO against Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92 in December.

If all goes according to plan, he'll add another highlight-reel knockout to his resume against the debuting Ono. Grigorian said:

"That's the point, of course," Grigorian said. "That is always my goal — knockout. I will work on that, try to find his weaknesses, and to take him down."

Grigorian goes into the bout sporting an impressive 80 percent win rate. A big win at ONE 172 could put him in line for another crack at 26 pounds of gold in 2025.

But first, he'll have to get past one of Japan's most decorated strikers with 59 career wins with 26 of those coming via knockout.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Catch the card live via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

