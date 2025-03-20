  • home icon
  • “I’ve always fought the best” - Marat Grigorian eager to prove experience trumps youth in ONE 172 clash with Kaito Ono

“I’ve always fought the best” - Marat Grigorian eager to prove experience trumps youth in ONE 172 clash with Kaito Ono

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 09:12 GMT
Marat Grigorian and Kaito Ono - Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian and Kaito Ono - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE world title challenger and Armenian kickboxing legend Marat Grigorian says he's never taken any shortcuts in his career.

The 33-year-old Hemmers Gym representative joined ONE Championship in December of 2020, and has since fought only the biggest and best opposition. It's something the veteran fighter is very proud of.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview, Grigorian talked about his journey through the world's largest martial arts organization, and how he's always been will to face the best.

The Armenian icon said:

"I think he’s rarely fought the people that I’ve fought. I’ve always fought the best, the toughest guys in the world. He did fight some top guys, but he lost to them. He belongs at the top, but he’s not so good as someone who wants to take the next step to the World Title."
Marat Grigorian is set to face Japanese rising star Kaito Ono in his next fight.

The two lock horns in a three-round bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian will be looking to finish Kaito Ono at ONE 172: "I don’t go for points"

Armenian kickboxing icon Marat Grigorian says he will be looking to end matters early against Kaito Ono when he steps into the ring with the Japanese star this weekend like he always does.

He told ONE Championship:

"Whenever I fight, I always come to produce a fight. A real fight. I don’t want to waste fans’ time, and I don’t come there to waste my time or my opponent’s time, either. I don’t go for points. I always have one thing in my mind – to knock the guy standing in front of me out. That’s it."

Edited by C. Naik
