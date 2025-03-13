  • home icon
  Kickboxing legend Marat Grigorian says signature aggressive style is part of his DNA: "I cannot change it"

Kickboxing legend Marat Grigorian says signature aggressive style is part of his DNA: “I cannot change it”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 13, 2025 06:54 GMT
Marat Grigorian - Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian - Photo by ONE Championship

Three-time former Glory kickboxing world champion and former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia fights like a man possessed, and the 33-year-old veteran says he simply can't help it.

Grigorian only competes one way: he gives it everything he has. The featherweight kickboxing icon says it's part of who he is as a person and as a competitor.

Speaking to Masato Kobayashi on his YouTube channel, Grigorian talked about his fighting style as he hyped up his upcoming matchup next weekend in Japan.

Grigorian said:

"That’s one of the keys I have in my fighting style. I cannot change it [my aggression]. I’m used to it. I’m good at it and that’s all. Also, because I see there are many fighters who are not used to being pressured."

Marat Grigorian is set to return to action in 'the land of the rising sun' to take on a Japanese rising star. The 33-year-old is looking for his second straight victory as he continues to lobby for another crack at the ONE world title.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Grigorian back in the Circle.

Marat Grigorian faces Japanese star Kaito Ono in featherweight kickboxing action at ONE 172 in Japan

Former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia is set to go to war against 27-year-old Japanese star Kaito Ono.

The two will throw down in a three-round featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
