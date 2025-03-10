Marat Grigorian believes his aggression is a nightmare for anyone he fights: "That's what makes my opponent weak" 

When it comes to aggression, Armenian striking wizard Marat Grigorian is right up there. The 33-year-old used that marauding style to strike fear in the hearts of his opponents from the time he stepped inside the ring as a teenager.

Three Glory kickboxing world titles later and with plenty of iconic wins over some legendary names, Marat Grigorian doesn't plan to tone down his aggression anytime soon.

The Hemmers Gym athlete had this to say to Japanese kickboxing legend Masato Kobayashi during an appearance on his channel last month:

"I always push and that's what makes my opponent weak because they are not used to that kind of pressure."

With almost half of his career wins coming by knockout, there's no reason to fix what isn't broken.

And the hard-hitting kickboxer vows to stick to that same style to power him to winning ways when he laces the eight-ounce gloves inside the ONE Championship Circle in a little over two weeks.

Check out his full interview here:

Marat Grigorian welcomes Kaito Ono to ONE Championship at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian opens his 2025 account inside the ONE Circle against Japanese debutant Kaito Ono when the promotion returns to Japan for ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

The Hemmers Gym athlete has won three of his last five duels heading into this featherweight kickboxing matchup on Sunday, March 23.

Most recently, he showed his class in a brutal second-round knockout win against Moroccan dynamite Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92.

On Ono's end, the hometown bet looks to get his tenure off to a flyer. The 27-year-old has won his last five contests against Guerric Billet, Dragomir Petrov, Arman Hambaryan, and former ONE athletes Davit Kiria and Petchmorakot.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

