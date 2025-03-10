"We need to give the fans a show" - Marat Grigorian urges Kaito Ono to go toe-to-toe with him at ONE 172

Armenian knockout machine Marat Grigorian wants Kaito Ono to give him all he's got when they cross paths on martial arts' biggest stage at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Ad

ONE Championship makes its hotly anticipated return to Japan with five world title fights and a blockbuster battle between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who collide in a five-round flyweight kickboxing tussle in the main event.

Ad

Trending

Before those battles, the Hemmers Gym affiliate makes his first appearance in 2025. Needless to say, he wants a war, and he hopes that is what he gets against the debuting Japanese kickboxer.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of their featherweight kickboxing joust, Masato Kobayashi caught up with the 33-year-old to get his thoughts on this battle.

Due to the nature of the card, Marat Grigorian said it's important for him to put on a show, but he'll need his opposite number to do the same on fight night. He shared:

Ad

"I don't like winning by points. I don't like to fight defensively. When I'm fighting, I always have this in mind - we need to give the fans a show. We need to give them what they really want. That's a real fight. This is what I want in this fight."

Check out the full interview here:

Ad

Ad

Fight fans can catch ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The card broadcasts live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Marat Grigorian names the only guy on his hit list

Marat Grigorian is not looking past Kaito Ono as he seeks to take his winning streak to two in a row in ONE Championship. But when asked about who he'd ideally like to face next, the former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion declared:

Ad

"Chingiz is already long out of the game. So there is only one person left in that - Superbon."

Grigorian's only defeats under the ONE spotlight came to Superbon (twice) and Chingiz Allazov.

With Allazov stepping out of the game, it's easy to understand why he wants a trilogy against the Superbon Training Camp founder, who currently reigns as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.