“Get ready for a war” - Famed coach Nick Hemmers says Marat Grigorian will unleash his best form against Kaito Ono in Japan

Marat Grigorian is primed and ready to deliver an absolute showcase the moment he steps inside the circle in Japan.

The Armenian superstar will face off against Kaito Ono in a featherweight kickboxing matchup at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Taking to Instagram, legendary trainer Nick Hemmers showed the progress in Grigorian's training camp less than a month before they take the stage in Saitama.

"The champ is coming to Japan 🔥🔥💎 let’s get ready for a war in the ring !! March 23 Let’s go!" posted Hemmers.

Marat Grigorian is the number two contender in the dangerous featherweight kickboxing division and is often considered one of the best kickboxers of this generation.

The 33-year-old is a three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion and contended for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title twice in his run in ONE Championship.

Although he fell short in those two encounters against reigning king Superbon and former world champion Chingiz Allazov, Grigorian remains one of the most dangerous pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

Grigorian proved that pedigree when he put on a master class against Abdelali Zahidi at ONE Friday Fights 92 in December 2024.

Zahidi was a star on his own right, but Grigorian was on another galaxy altogether.

Grigorian was a pure offensive machine when he knocked Zahidi out in the second round of their Bangkok showdown.

Fans worldwide can catch ONE 172 live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Marat Grigorian has high praise for Kaito Ono ahead of ONE 172

Marat Grigorian is the quintessential professional fighter.

While some fighters have no problems trashing their opponents on the microphone, Grigorian often does the complete opposite.

In the card's press conference in Tokyo, Grigorian had high praise for Kaito Ono ahead of their showdown at one of the most hallowed grounds in combat sports.

Grigorian said:

"Kaito, he's a complete fighter. He has good calf kicks. He has good knees and makes combinations. But we will see it out on event day. It's a different level. This is also very interesting fight for Japanese fans. Will see on fight day."

