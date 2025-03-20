“The goal is still the same” - Marat Grigorian determined to rebook world title rematch with rival Superbon

Marat Grigorian believes he "clearly won" his rematch with Superbon.

In March 2022, Superbon defeated Grigorian by unanimous decision at ONE X for the featherweight kickboxing world title.

Two years later, the world-class strikers fought for a second time under the ONE banner, with Superbon securing another unanimous decision win.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Grigorian had this to say about his belief that he deserved the win against Superbon last year:

"Against Superbon, our last fight, I believe I clearly won that fight. I was the one who made the fight. I make a lot of combinations. However, I have no regrets. It is what It is. It’s the past already. And the goal is still the same. ONE Gold!!!"

Marat Grigorian returned to action in December 2024, bouncing back with a second-round knockout win against Abdelali Zahidi.

Meanwhile, Superbon attempted to dethrone Tawanchai of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title following his win against Grigorian.

Superbon came up short at ONE 170, suffering a second-round knockout loss, his second defeat against Tawanchai.

Watch the rematch between Superbon and Grigorian below:

Marat Grigorian might need two wins before potential trilogy with Superbon

On March 23, Marat Grigorian plans to secure another win in the featherweight kickboxing division, potentially taking one step closer to a rematch with Superbon.

Grigorian will have to showcase his striking skills in enemy territory, as he's scheduled to fight Kaito Ono in the latter's home country of Japan at ONE 172.

Later in the night, Tawanchai will face Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Therefore, the winner of Tawanchai vs. Noiri is expected to fight Superbon in a unification world title bout later this year.

Interim titleholder Superbon was promoted to undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing king status after Chingiz Allazov expressed his intention to end his run with the organization.

With a win at ONE 172, Grigorian could be one win away from fighting for undisputed gold against Superbon, Tawanchai, or Noiri.

Other fights taking place at Sunday's event include Takeru vs. Rodtang (flyweight kickboxing main event), Superlek vs. Nabil Anane (bantamweight Muay Thai unification world title bout), and more.

