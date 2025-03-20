Marat Grigorian has his eyes on high-stakes matchup between Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri - “Let the best man win” 

Marat Grigorian will be in action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, but there's another fight on the card he's keeping a close eye on.

Ad

The Armenian powerhouse is watching closely as Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri square off for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title - a bout with major implications for the division's future.

During the ONE 172 official press conference, Gregorian said:

"The fight with Noiri and Tawanchai. Tawanchai is doing great in Muay Thai. He is also good at kickboxing. So it's very interesting. Let the best man win, you know. I wish them both good luck. They are both strong fighters. So I'm very excited about that fight."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Grigorian himself will clash with Kaito Ono in another high-level kickboxing bout on the same card.

Check out the ONE 172 press conference below:

Ad

Tawanchai wants Marat Grigorian or Superbon after settling business with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Even with a major title fight in front of him, Tawanchai hasn't lost sight of what could come next - and Marat Grigorian is one of the names on his radar.

The Thai superstar is aware that a win over Masaaki Noiri could open the door to even bigger matchups - possibly against Grigorian or fellow Thai legend Superbon.

Ad

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tawanchai said:

"I don't know what would happen. After this fight, will I get to face Superbon or will I have to face Marat? I don't know if there would be an opportunity of me facing Marat ever, so it's up to ONE Championship."

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place March 23 in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan and features 14 star-studded bouts. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.