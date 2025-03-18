Tawanchai wants Marat Grigorian or Superbon after settling business with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand will be gunning for champ-champ status when he goes for interim kickboxing gold this weekend. And he's looking at setting up potential showdowns with the division's elite.

Tawanchai is set to face Japanese star and former multi-time K-1 kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri on Sunday for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. And the 25-year-old phenom says it could set the stage for big fights against reigning king Superbon and top contender Marat Grigorian.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tawanchai shared his thoughts on the potential effects of winning his next bout on Sunday.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"I don’t know what would happen. After this fight, will I get to face Superbon or will I have to face Marat? I don’t know if there would be an opportunity of me facing Marat ever, so it’s up to ONE Championship."

Needless to say, a lot is riding for Tawanchai at ONE 172, and it's not just the belt.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai throws down with Masaaki Noiri for interim kickboxing belt at ONE 172 in Saitama

Featherweight Muay Thai kingpin will come after the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title this weekend when he takes on Japanese star Masaaki Noiri.

They square off in a five-round war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view only on watch.onefc.com.

