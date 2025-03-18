  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Tawanchai wants Marat Grigorian or Superbon after settling business with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

Tawanchai wants Marat Grigorian or Superbon after settling business with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 18, 2025 07:45 GMT
Marat Grigorian, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon Singha Mawynn - Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superbon Singha Mawynn - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand will be gunning for champ-champ status when he goes for interim kickboxing gold this weekend. And he's looking at setting up potential showdowns with the division's elite.

Ad

Tawanchai is set to face Japanese star and former multi-time K-1 kickboxing champion Masaaki Noiri on Sunday for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. And the 25-year-old phenom says it could set the stage for big fights against reigning king Superbon and top contender Marat Grigorian.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tawanchai shared his thoughts on the potential effects of winning his next bout on Sunday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"I don’t know what would happen. After this fight, will I get to face Superbon or will I have to face Marat? I don’t know if there would be an opportunity of me facing Marat ever, so it’s up to ONE Championship."

Needless to say, a lot is riding for Tawanchai at ONE 172, and it's not just the belt.

Ad

Tawanchai PK Saenchai throws down with Masaaki Noiri for interim kickboxing belt at ONE 172 in Saitama

Featherweight Muay Thai kingpin will come after the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title this weekend when he takes on Japanese star Masaaki Noiri.

They square off in a five-round war at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view only on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी