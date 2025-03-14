“I could proudly call myself a ONE fighter” - Masaaki Noiri reflects on his breakthrough win against Shakir Al-Tekreeti

Former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan breathed a sigh of relief when he finally scored one for the win column in his ONE Championship career.

After two heartbreaking setbacks in the world's largest martial arts organization, Noiri took a step back, reassessed his situation, made the necessary adjustments, and bounced back with an emphatic performance last January.

Noiri delivered an explosive performance, knocking out Iraq's Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 earlier this year to get his first win in the promotion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Noiri talked about the emotions he felt after winning his last fight.

The 31-year-old Japanese kickboxing veteran said:

"Getting a win finally made me feel like I had truly become a part of ONE. I finally felt like I could proudly call myself a ONE fighter and stand at the real starting line."

Now, Noiri is getting ready to return to action to try to make it two in a row. This time, however, there is much more at stake than just a simple victory.

Masaaki Noiri to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for ONE Championship gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese kickboxing standout Masaaki Noiri is set to do battle with featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand with the chance to win the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two trade leather at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Masaaki Noiri vs. Tawanchai fight as it happens.

