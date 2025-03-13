“He has a scary kicking style” - Tawanchai admits Masaaki Noiri’s destructive calf kicks could pose problems

Even Tawanchai PK Saenchai admits he doesn't want to be on the business end of Masaaki Noiri 's crippling calf kicks.

As such, the undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion will be on the lookout for the Japanese star's signature strike when they lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23.

For Tawanchai to leave Saitama Super Arena with the interim featherweight kickboxing belt in tow, he knows that he can't eat too many of Noiri's devastating leg attacks.

Those stinging kicks, of course, accumulate damage over time and could be problematic, especially if the bout goes the full five rounds.

The PK Saenchai Gym superstar said in a ONE Championship interview:

"What I learned from his latest performance is that he has good kicks. It looks dangerous. Let's not underestimate his legs. He has a scary kicking style."

Noiri displayed how lethal his calf kicks can be when he demolished Shakir Al-Tekreeti's lower half en route to a TKO victory at ONE 170 last January.

By doing so, the former two-division K-1 world champion was able to buck off an ugly two-fight skid and earn himself a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Tawanchai cannot afford to be complacent against Masaaki Noiri

Despite entering as a heavy favorite, Tawanchai won't let his guard down against the underdog Masaaki Noiri.

The Japanese kickboxing veteran, after all, knows what it takes to win a world title and will feast on the energy of his hometown crowd at Saitama Super Arena.

The 155-pound Muay Thai world champion said:

"I’m surprised [that I'm fighting him], but I do understand that he’s one of the top fighters in Japan. He’s very famous, so of course, I cannot underestimate him."

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang via global PPV at watch.onefc.com.

