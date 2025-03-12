“I cannot underestimate him” - Tawanchai says Masaaki Noiri won’t go down without a fight in front of his hometown fans

Masaaki Noiri will enter as a massive underdog against the phenomenal Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Still, don't expect the undisputed featherweight Muay Thai world champion to let his guard down for even a second when they lock horns at Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Noiri, after all, will throw everything but the kitchen sink, especially with the interim featherweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Plus, Tawanchai cited that the Japanese star would be fired up by his hometown crowd, making him even more dangerous than usual.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of this five-round slugfest, Tawanchai said he's ready for whatever surprises Noiri will bring.

"Yes, I’m surprised [that I'm fighting him], but I do understand that he’s one of the top fighters in Japan. He’s very famous, so of course, I cannot underestimate him."

Tawanchai has exuded greatness the moment he stepped foot in the world's largest martial arts organization. Now, the 25-year-old striking savant has sights on two-sport supremacy in arguably the biggest martial arts event of 2025 by far.

The Thai megastar is ready to seize the moment and vowed to avoid a monumental upset by giving Noiri the respect that he deserves.

Watch Tawanchai's SCMP MMA interview in its entirety:

Masaaki Noiri says he'll display the Bushido spirit to weather Tawanchai's strikes

While Tawanchai has every strike imaginable at his disposal, it's his crushing body kicks that stand out the most.

Masaaki Noiri is quite aware of the Thai destroyer's ability to punish his opponent's lower half.

In an interview with ONE, the Team Vasileus standout says he'll weather the 155-pound Muay Thai champ's best shots through sheer grit and determination.

“That’s why I’ve made up my mind that no matter what happens in the future, I will never go down from a body shot or a low kick. I think that kind of mindset is what connects to the spirit of Bushido."

Don't miss the epic ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang spectacle, which will air live via global PPV on watch.onefc.com.

