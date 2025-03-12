  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “From bar fighter to prize fighter” - Fans have nothing but respect for Tawanchai’s incredible journey to superstardom

“From bar fighter to prize fighter” - Fans have nothing but respect for Tawanchai’s incredible journey to superstardom

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Mar 12, 2025 04:35 GMT
Tawanchai PK Saenchai [Photo via ONE Championship]
Tawanchai PK Saenchai [Photo via ONE Championship]

If there's one phrase that perfectly defines Tawanchai PK Saenchai's meteoric rise to global stardom, it's "earned not given".

Ad

Long before he became a household name in ONE Championship, the Thai sensation initially earned his stripes in modest venues — competing in small-scale card held in bars across Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The world's largest martial arts organization recently revisited his remarkable journey — a testament to his perseverance and skills — as he preapres for his next assignment later this month. This sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans worldwide:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Comments from Instagram
Comments from Instagram

Today, Tawanchai has earned widespread acclaim, boasting a remarkable 10-1 striking record under the ONE banner.

Ad

In fact, his reign atop the featherweight Muay Thai division has been nothing short of dominant, with three successful defenses since dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September 2022.

In his most recent outing, Tawanchai exceeded expectations when he ran it back with fellow Thai fan-favorite Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

There, the defending champion demonstrated striking at the highest order. Right from the get-go, he dictated the place, unleashing his trademark speed and explosive power to inflict damage on Superbon.

Ad

Sensing that the finish was within his reach during the second round, Tawanchai opted to pounce on Superbon, putting together an overwhelming barrage. Three knockdowns later, he authored a resounding TKO victory to keep a tight grip on the divisional throne.

Tawanchai pursuses two-sport glory at ONE 172

At ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to bolster his legacy as he ventures further into kickboxing, squaring off with Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

With this golden opportunity, Tawanchai aims to carve his name in the record books as the promotion's latest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will air live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23, and the extravaganza will be available on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी