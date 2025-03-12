“From bar fighter to prize fighter” - Fans have nothing but respect for Tawanchai’s incredible journey to superstardom

If there's one phrase that perfectly defines Tawanchai PK Saenchai's meteoric rise to global stardom, it's "earned not given".

Long before he became a household name in ONE Championship, the Thai sensation initially earned his stripes in modest venues — competing in small-scale card held in bars across Bangkok, Thailand.

The world's largest martial arts organization recently revisited his remarkable journey — a testament to his perseverance and skills — as he preapres for his next assignment later this month. This sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans worldwide:

Today, Tawanchai has earned widespread acclaim, boasting a remarkable 10-1 striking record under the ONE banner.

In fact, his reign atop the featherweight Muay Thai division has been nothing short of dominant, with three successful defenses since dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September 2022.

In his most recent outing, Tawanchai exceeded expectations when he ran it back with fellow Thai fan-favorite Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

There, the defending champion demonstrated striking at the highest order. Right from the get-go, he dictated the place, unleashing his trademark speed and explosive power to inflict damage on Superbon.

Sensing that the finish was within his reach during the second round, Tawanchai opted to pounce on Superbon, putting together an overwhelming barrage. Three knockdowns later, he authored a resounding TKO victory to keep a tight grip on the divisional throne.

Tawanchai pursuses two-sport glory at ONE 172

At ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to bolster his legacy as he ventures further into kickboxing, squaring off with Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

With this golden opportunity, Tawanchai aims to carve his name in the record books as the promotion's latest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will air live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23, and the extravaganza will be available on pay-per-view through watch.onefc.com.

