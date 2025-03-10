WATCH: Tawanchai PK Saenchai transitions training camp technique to magical knockout finish of Superbon

There's a time-honored saying in combat sports: “Train hard, fight easy.” And that’s exactly what unfolded when Tawanchai PK Saenchai delivered a breathtaking performance at ONE 170 this past January.

Heading into his highly anticipated rematch with Superbon, the Thai superstar’s relentless preparation was well-documented. Their first encounter at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023 ended in a razor-thin majority decision for Tawanchai, leaving lingering questions that he was determined to erase.

Tawanchai promised to leave no doubt in their second meeting — and he delivered in emphatic fashion before a packed house at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

From the opening bell, he took control, dictating the pace with his signature speed and devastating power. His staggering boxing combinations kept Superbon on unsteady footing, rocking him early in the first round.

Sensing the finish, Tawanchai shifted into high gear in the second. An overwhelming assault sent Superbon crashing to the canvas three times, forcing the referee to wave off the contest and sealing a statement-making TKO victory.

Tawanchai booked for quick turnaround at ONE 172 in Japan

Now, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is back in camp, preparing for yet another high-stakes showdown on March 23.

The 25-year-old phenom suits up for action at ONE 172, where he’ll take on hometown favorite Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

A recent ONE Championship poll revealed that 73 percent of fans expect Tawanchai to walk away with two championship belts draped over his shoulders — cementing his place as the promotion’s newest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will stream live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com, with Tawanchai vs. Noiri among the 14-bout lineup.

