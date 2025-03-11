WATCH: Tawanchai's heart-pounding and brutal conditioning regimen ahead of interim title clash against Masaaki Noiri in Japan

Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai became the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion thanks to an otherworldly dedication to honing his skills and conditioning. With a shot at adding a second ONE world championship to his collection, he is pulling out all the stops in training camp.

The world's largest martial arts promotion shared some clips of Tawanchai's training ahead of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 on Instagram, featuring cardio training with the help of an air bike and plyometric workouts focused on improving his explosiveness.

Check out his workout regimen below:

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product's commitment to the grind is not all that surprising to his most ardent fans. His desire to be the greatest Muay Thai fighter of his generation has always motivated him to outwork his peers both inside and outside the circle.

Tawanchai's eyes are currently fixed upon winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship over Masaaki Noiri at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Team Vasileus athlete is the perfect opponent for Tawanchai as the former enjoys getting into an all-out brawl, while the latter enjoys breaking down his opponents with well-timed counters. However, the hometown hero's championship-winning kickboxing pedigree could give the 25-year-old more than he bargained for.

Tawanchai viewed as the favorite to win at ONE 172

With ONE 172 poised to be a life-changing event for whoever wins between Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri, the promotion recently held a poll on their Instagram stories to see who the fans expect to emerge victorious.

The promotion shared the result in an Instagram post, where 73 percent of fans are confident that Tawanchai will break the heart of the former two-division K-1 champion in front of his countrymen.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

