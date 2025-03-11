“A matter of willpower” - Masaaki Noiri says fighting through pain and adversity is more of a mental battle

Former multi-time K-1 world champion, Japanese kickboxing superstar Masaaki Noiri believes the most important aspect of being a fighter isn't just coming into fights in the best physical shape possible -- it's also have a winner's mindset and to never give up.

Noiri, like many Japanese athletes, has a bushido warrior spirit that will not allow him to succumb to any pressure. No matter the situation, Noiri is willing to risk it all in order to win.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Noiri explained what that will to win looks like.

The 31-year-old veteran fighter said:

"For example, in a fight, if you fall face-first, it means you lost consciousness, so that can’t be helped. But if you go down from a body shot, a stomach hit, or a low kick, that’s ultimately a matter of willpower – you’re still conscious."

If it were up to him, Noiri would never give up. Opponents would have to take him out by force if they want to beat him.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Masaaki Noiri back in action.

Masaaki Noiri and Thai star Tawanchai PK Saenchai battle for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese veteran Masaaki Noiri will compete against featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two throw down in a five-round featherweight showdown for the gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

