  "He won't give up easily" - Tawanchai expects Masaaki Noiri to give him a hard time in interim title showdown at ONE 172

“He won't give up easily” - Tawanchai expects Masaaki Noiri to give him a hard time in interim title showdown at ONE 172

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 18, 2025 05:08 GMT
Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri
Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship

Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn't expecting an easy fight when he faces off with former K-1 kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan this weekend.

He will be gunning for champ-champ status when he trades leather with Noiri in Saitama on Sunday, March 23 and the 25-year-old Thai superstar is fully looking forward to an absolute war.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai weighed in on Noiri as an opponent and what he is looking forward to in the Circle with the Japanese standout.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"Even though he lost the first two fights, he's definitely not a weak opponent. He won't let me bully him easily. Trust me. This man is a kickboxing champion. He even fought in his home country. He won't give up easily."

Tawanchai and Noiri will attempt to capture the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, and whoever wins will set up a unification showdown with Superbon.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri battle for interim kickboxing glory at ONE 172 in Japan

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will head to 'the land of the rising sun' when he takes on hometown bet Masaaki Noiri in a five-round war for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
