  "I just need to change my tactic" - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai says he's adjusting well to kickboxing rules 

“I just need to change my tactic” - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai says he’s adjusting well to kickboxing rules 

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 22:56 GMT
Tawanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Tawanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is heading into the kickboxing realm for his next fight, with the intent of becoming ONE Championship's latest champ-champ.

Tawanchai has dreamed of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion for a while now, and next weekend, the 25-year-old will finally get his chance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai says he is doing his best to get accustomed to the kickboxing rule set in training, and he's reminded himself of what not to do in key situations.

The OK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative said:

"Have I changed anything? I just keep telling myself ‘don’t use elbows.’ But I’m a fighter who rarely uses elbows or clinch and knees. So I just need to change my tactic a little bit."

Tawanchai added:

"Let's wait and see. There's a surprise for everyone."

Needless to say, the undisputed king of featherweight Muay Thai will have a tough test in front of him when he goes for the gold, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tawanchai in action.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai goes for double gold when he takes on Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172 in Japan

Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai will go for the rare double gold when he faces former multi-time K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan.

The two square off for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
