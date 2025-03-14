“I kept the receipts” - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai says he hasn’t forgotten Nico Carrillo’s brash call-out

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand will be looking to capture his second golden belt in as many sports next weekend when he competes for the kickboxing title in Japan.

But the 25-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative also has a new rival to welcome in his Muay Thai ranks.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tawanchai reacted to Nico Carrillo's move to featherweight and says he has an eye on the Scottish star.

Carrillo once said he would be willing to fight Tawanchai one day, and that day may now be closer than ever.

Tawanchai told SCMP MMA:

"Yeah, we sparred with each other a while ago. I just would like to put it out there that when I lost to Jo Nattawut, he was calling me out, and then he was like 'I’m gonna come to featherweight and I’m going to fight Tawanchai.' I would like him to know that I kept the receipts and I remember that."

With Carrillo's move to featherweight, it opens a slew of exciting matchups featuring 'King of the North.'

Meanwhile, Tawanchai is set to see action next weekend when he goes for double champ status.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai to battle Japan's Masaaki Noiri for featherweight kickboxing supremacy at ONE 172

Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to go to war with former K-1 champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan. The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship will be up for grabs.

The two meet in the Circle at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

