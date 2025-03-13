“It ignited my fire again” - Tawanchai admits emphatic finish of Superbon reminded him he’s one of the best

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai scored an emphatic knockout victory over fellow Thai superstar Superbon in his last fight. It was a win, he said, that only lit the fire in him to continue competing at a high level.

The 25-year-old PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout successfully defended his world title against Superbon in their title rematch last January. He stopped the featherweight kickboxing king in the second round with his ferocious striking to score three knockdowns for the TKO win.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai looked back at his recent win over Superbon and shared how it has reinvigorated his drive to compete.

He said:

"How important was it to knock out Superbon? I was just happy. It ignited my fire again. At first, I was burned out. Now I'm on fire again."

The win in January was the second for Tawanchai over Superbon, who he defeated in their first title clash in December 2023 by majority decision to retain his belt.

Reinvigorated Tawanchai goes for two-sport glory at ONE 172

The momentum and added motivation he got from the Superbon win is what Tawanchai is anchoring his push for two-sport glory on in his scheduled match this month.

The featherweight Muay Thai king is vying for his division's interim kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He will go up against hometown bet and veteran kickboxer Masaaki Noiri in the co-headlining match of the event.

The kickboxing title match at ONE 172 will be the third for Tawanchai in the striking-only arts under ONE Championship. He both won his previous two matches.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

