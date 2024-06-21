"He should warm up for one more fight" - Fans cook up possible dream matches for Japanese icon Takeru Segawa

Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa received a rude welcome from ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last January 2024 at ONE 165 when he suffered a unanimous decision defeat in his promotional debut.

But Takeru used that setback to get better, as he continues to hone his skills and technique at the gym. Recently, ONE Championship posted a video on Instagram where he was seen hitting the pads.

They captioned the post with:

"Takeru stays on the grind 😤 Who's next in line for the Japanese star? @k1takeru"

This short clip got the attention of fans as they responded to the question that the world's largest martial arts organization wrote. Platform users @man_atsawanon, @abdoughul, @xuecandy_, @william_lesmana_insta, and @exotic_parallel_universe gave their take on who he should face next, as they commented:

"He should warm up for one more fight before facing Rodtang."

"Takeru vs. Rodtang 🔥🔥"

"I really need to see Takeru vs. Rodtang"

"Denis Puric 🔥 👊 👍"

"Give him Puric before Rodtang."

Prior to inking an exclusive multi-fight deal with ONE Championship, 'The Natural Born Crusher' was one of the biggest stars in K1, where he captured three championships in three different weight classes.

Rodtang calls out Takeru Segawa after his win over Denis Puric at ONE 167

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has called his shot against Takeru after he defeated Denis Puric in their flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two were the original headliners of the ONE 165 card in Japan, but 'The Iron Man' withdrew from the match because he suffered an injury during the build-up. Upon begging off from the match, Superlek quickly stepped up to the plate and accepted the short notice to fight the Team Vasileus representative.