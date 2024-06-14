"The king has spoken" - Fans hyped beyond belief for possible super showdown between superstars Rodtang, Takeru

After successfully returning to the win column with a unanimous decision win over Denis Puric in their catchweight kickboxing match in the co-main event of the ONE 167 card last weekend inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a new opponent in mind.

Rodtang has called out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, and ONE Championship posted the clip on Instagram and captioned the post with:

""The Iron Man" targets Takeru 🥊 @rodtang_jimungnon @k1takeru"

When asked by 'The Dragon' what's next for him, 'The Iron Man' didn't hesitate to mention Takeru and said:

"I want to fight Takeru. You ready? Takeru, let's go!"

The two were supposed to fight in January 2024 at ONE 165 in a flyweight contest, but the Thai megastar was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury he suffered during training. Then, Superlek Kiatmoo9 replaced Rodtang as Takeru's opponent.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after Rodtang's callout of Takeru Segawa

After the fallout of their first meeting, Rodtang and Takeru's fight is almost guaranteed to push through soon in the foreseeable future, and combat sports fans are more than hyped to see the two superstars throw down inside the ring.

Instagram users @shadowofthejames, @rylan_gutz, @greenidge.tai, @zuber.v12, and @gbeag031901 have spearheaded the anticipation of fans online, as they commented:

"Takeru vs. Rodtang is a certified banger of a match. Can we get Tenshin back to kickboxing for one fight to fight the winner of this match. Haha."

"Takeru Vs Rodtang Denver card LESGOOO!"

"The king has spoken"

"Need this then the superlek rematch"

"ooh, @k1takeru vs @rodtang_jitmungnon at tokyo next year? sign me up"

Screenshot of fans' comments

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.