"He was, is and will always remain a champion" - Ritu Phogat predicts a successful comeback for Conor McGregor

'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat is just weeks away from the biggest fight of her career thus far. The Indian MMA sensation will face Stamp Fairtex in the final of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship on December 3 at ONE: Winter Warriors. The event will air live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The winner will go on to challenge Angela Lee for the ONE Championship women's atomweight title.

Ahead of the fight, Sportskeeda MMA caught up with 'The Indian Tigress' to discuss Conor McGregor's future in MMA, her upcoming fight, why wrestling is superior to other martial arts, representing a billion-strong population in the sport and much more.

Ritu Phogat believes McGregor will always be a champion

Ritu Phogat was full of praise for former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and his achievements inside the octagon.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to give a shoutout to the Indian fighter ahead of her next fight. She returned the favor with some kind words for the Irishman.

During her interaction with Sportskeeda, Phogat hailed McGregor as the most popular combat sports athlete on the planet and said he continues to be an elite fighter.

There's been a lot of debate surrounding whether McGregor will ever be the same fighter again following his leg injury at UFC 264. Ritu Phogat, however, believes McGregor will once again prove to the world that he "was, is and will always" be a true champion of the sport.

"Whenever we talk about MMA, the first name that pops up is Conor. He is a high-level fighter and knowing that he has such immense support behind him, he will definitely work harder than ever to make a successful return. I believe he will make a successful comeback and once again prove to the world that he was, is and will always remain a champion."

McGregor is currently recovering from the gruesome broken leg he suffered in his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier. The 33-year-old won't step inside the octagon for the remainder of 2021. He is expected to return sometime next year.

Phogat looks forward to showcasing her improved striking skills in upcoming Grand Prix final

Ritu Phogat is aware that her upcoming opponent is a lethal striker with a solid takedown defense.

While she was reluctant to go into detail, Phogat told Sportskeeda she's watched a lot of footage from Fairtex's previous fights to get a better understanding of how to penetrate her defense.

"I have looked into footage from many of her previous fights and I know she has a strong takedown defense. However, I already have a strategy in place and will show it to the world on December 3."

As was evidenced by her last fight, Ritu Phogat's striking skills have improved by leaps and bounds. Having said that, Fairtex is one of the best strikers in the ONE atomweight division and Phogat has to be wary of her knockout power at all times.

Ritu Phogat, however, remains fully confident about the improvements she's made in terms of striking and is eager to surprise fans with the new weapons in her arsenal if the fight stays on the feet.

"People will be shocked when they see my striking game in this fight. People haven't seen much of my striking in my previous fights but you'll see it this time."

'The Indian Tigress' explains why wrestling is superior to other forms of martial arts

Ritu Phogat also explained why fighters from a wrestling background hold an edge over fighters belonging to other martial arts backgrounds. She pointed out that the best competitors across various weight classes in multiple promotions come from a wrestling background.

According to Ritu Phogat, the ability to take the fight to the ground at any point in time and being able to control the fight thereafter is what gives wrestlers the edge over fighters from other martial arts backgrounds.

"If you take a look at the top-10 best fighters right now, seven of them are wrestlers. Wrestlers have an edge because they can score takedowns and control the fight on the ground with more ease compared to fighters from other martial art backgrounds like boxing, kickboxing etc."

Phogat's earnest plea to the government to help MMA grow into a mainstream sport in India

Ritu Phogat could become the first Indian to win an MMA world championship title on a global stage. If she becomes a titleholder, Phogat hopes to inspire both male and female youth in the country to follow in her footsteps and make MMA a mainstream sport across the country.

'The Indian Tigress' shed light on the fact that MMA is a budding sport in the country and with every passing day, the interest and intrigue surrounding it seems to be increasing among Indians.

Keeping that in mind, Ritu Phogat has requested the Indian government to set up proper infrastructure for the development of MMA in the country and to help budding fighters who want to make it as professionals in the fight game.

"MMA didn't get the required support from the government or elsewhere to grow into a mainstream sport in the country [India]. However, over the past few years, there has been a surge in popularity of the sport in the country. People are taking an interest in the sport and the media is also promoting it aggressively. MMA fighters also represent the country and I request the government to step forward and help the youth of the country in taking up the sport professionally."

