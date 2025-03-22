  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "He doesn't have any weakness" - Nabil Anane speaks highly of upcoming rival Superlek ahead of ONE 172

"He doesn't have any weakness" - Nabil Anane speaks highly of upcoming rival Superlek ahead of ONE 172

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 22, 2025 09:05 GMT
Nabil Anane (left) and Superlek Kiatmoo9 (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nabil Anane (left) and Superlek Kiatmoo9 (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Nabil Anane claims that Superlek Kiatmoo9's game doesn't have many flaws ahead of their championship rematch at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Anane and Superlek will go head-to-head for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown. Ahead of that bout, Anane spoke with the world's largest martial arts organization for an interview and spoke highly of Superlek's caliber as a fighter:

"His biggest strengths are kicks and counters. He does counters very good, so he doesn't really have any weakness. When you reach this level, it's hard to find weaknesses on fighters. You just need to come in there better."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Thai-Algerian sensation wants to exact revenge against 'The Kicking Machine' after he previously defeated him in their first meeting in 2023 via first-round knockout.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anane is fresh off a first-round TKO victory against Nico Carillo last January 2025 at ONE 170 to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title and earn another crack against Superlek.

Nabil Anane aims to fully capitalize on his massive physical advantage against Superlek at ONE 172

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative is blessed to have an incredible edge in terms of physical advantage because of his 6-foot-2 frame with massive reach and leg reach.

Ad

Although he failed to fully capitalize on this during his first match with Superlek, the 20-year-old plans to bank on it for his second meeting and learn from his previous mistake.

Anane shared this during his recent interview with Fightlore:

"Most of the time, I use my range. I know I have a big advantage in range, so mostly I use my range and you just need to think fast and be fast."
Ad

youtube-cover

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी