“I know I have a big advantage” - Nabil Anane aims to use every inch of his freakish frame to destroy Superlek in Saitama

Nabil Anane knows that to defeat Superlek, he'll have to make the most of his sizeable advantage over 'The Kicking Machine.'

Two months after scoring an insane first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, Anane will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold when he meets ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Superlek at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

It will be one of five massive world title clashes emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Standing at 6'4" tall, Anane will have a significant height and reach advantage over his opponent.

If he hopes to leave The Land of the Rising Sun as the undisputed king of the bantamweight division, Anane knows that he'll have to make the most of his god-given weapons.

“Most of the time, I use my range," Anane told Fightlore. "I know I have a big advantage in range, so mostly I use my range and you just need to think fast and be fast.”

Nabil Anane has a chance to avenge his only loss in ONE Championship at ONE 172

ONE 172 won't be the first time Nabil Anane and Superlek have met on martial arts' biggest global stage.

In June 2023, Anane made his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 against 'The Kicking Machine.' Superlek made quick work of the towering newcomer, earning a highlight-reel knockout just past the halfway point of the opening round.

Since then, Anane has won six in a row, including his title-winning performance against 'The King of the North' at ONE 170.

Will things play out much differently the second time around, or will Superlek prove once and for all that size truly doesn't matter?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

