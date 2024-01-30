“He went to war and did not back down” - Takeru captures fighters and fans’ hearts in valiant display against Superlek in Tokyo

Although he fell short of capturing the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against the reigning world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, during their main event fight at ONE 165, Takeru Segawa has won the hearts of fans all over the world with his valiant effort.

The former three-division K-1 world champion fell to tears and was emotional during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson in the aftermath of his unanimous decision loss to Superlek. ONE Championship posted this clip on their Instagram account with the caption:

“Takeru left everything in the ring 🥊 What’s next for the Japanese superstar? @k1takeru”

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ had promised before the fight that he would give everything he had to win in front of his compatriots inside the jam-packed Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, but it wasn’t enough to crown him as the division’s new king.

Takeru, however, has earned the respect and love of ONE Championship personalities such as Eddie Abasolo (@eddie_abasolo_show), Alain Ngalani (@alain.ngalani), and Reece McLaren (@reecelightning91) and platform users @mariuszhc, @okuma085, @victorleopinto, @souljahfromsaigon, @wilson_varela.off, and @twparis, as they showered him with positive comments on the post:

“All I can say is… RESPECT! He went to war and did not only back down at all on the contrary he went forward despite his leg was destroyed. He’s a hell of a fighter.”

“Legend, he lost but still did amazing. Can’t take anything away from him”

“This is the definition of “RESPECT””

“He went up against the best in the world in what he does, no shame in losing to superlek”

“Respect @k1takeru ! True warrior you will be back stronger😍”

“The way he fought after those leg kicks. Respect”

“He still won fans, If not the fight.❤️”

“Commendable! What an athlete🔥🔥🔥Emotions are high but you’ll be back coz you doing exactly what you love @k1takeru 🥋 OSU”

“ 🙌🙌@k1takeru🔥🔥🔥”

This was only the first match for the Japanese superstar under the world’s largest martial arts organization since signing an exclusive multi-fight deal last year. Takeru could be pitted against other top contenders in the division, such as ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Taiki Naito, Tagir Khalilov, and Elias Mahmoudi.

Takeru sustained a nasty injury on his left leg from world title fight with Superlek

Takeru not only suffered his first defeat in ONE Championship, but he also sustained an injury to his left leg that Superlek battered throughout the match with his signature leg kicks. The effect on the Japanese’s legs was apparent during the fight because he couldn’t muster combinations like he used to.

The damage was even more visible when the bout concluded because he was immediately rushed to the hospital as his legs were painted in red shades, and he couldn't walk on his own. Due to this, Takeru is expected to be sidelined for some time before he can come back and fight again inside the ring.