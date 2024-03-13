"He will beat the sh*t out of that dude" - Theo Von suggests letting Sean Strickland handle violent illegal immigrants in light of NYC police attack

Theo Von recently proposed that Sean Strickland should deal with the issue involving violent assaults by illegal immigrants on New York City police officers.

A violent group of undocumented immigrants was captured on camera attacking the New York Police Department (NYPD) officials in Times Square last month. The incident resulted in seven arrests and sparked significant outrage, further fueling criticism of the escalating border management crisis in the United States.

During a recent episode of his This Past Weekend podcast, Von hosted retired American Border Patrol Chief Chris Clem as a guest. The 43-year-old podcaster and Clem delved into the ongoing immigrant crisis. Von then proceeded to deliver a scathing criticism aimed at the illegal immigrants involved in the mob assault on NYPD officials:

"The fact that they are putting the officers at risk in, that you gotta go. You kick a f**king cop, dude... I think it's a bad look for the people of this country who are still trying to obey the laws and uphold them. I don't give a f**k who these people are, get them the f**k out."

He further criticized a specific individual named Jhoan Boada, who gained attention for flipping off the cameras after being released from police custody without bail:

"This is the guy right there, dude; let that motherf**ker lose around Sean Strickland, he'll beat the sh*t of that dude in a heartbeat. I just don't like him, man, that sh*t is sick right there."

The former UFC middleweight champion is equally notorious for his outspoken and audacious behavior in the MMA community. He frequently shares controversial opinions on topics involving physical violence and socio-political issues.

Sean Strickland vows to Punch homeless individuals setting up camp near his house

Sean Strickland recently conveyed a caution, asserting his readiness to physically confront any homeless individuals attempting to set up a camp in his neighborhood.

Strickland turned to X and voiced his controversial views on the growing problem of homeless individuals living in tents on the streets of major US cities. He expressed frustration over the existence of a homeless encampment within a residential neighborhood:

"Driving back from sparring and I drove past a homeless encampment in a residential neighborhood. Where are the men these days?? You let your kids play next to some f**king crackhead?! If there is ever a tent by my house, someone is getting f**ked up."

