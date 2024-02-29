"Even if it's a good deal" - Sean Strickland explains his peculiar reasoning for not doing business with "fat women"

Sean Strickland recently offered an unusual rationale for why he avoids engaging in business dealings with specific types of women.

The former UFC middleweight champion has become known for his unrestrained and occasionally contentious opinions on a range of delicate topics, including feminism and LGBTQ+ issues. He recently took to X and shared an unorthodox viewpoint regarding overweight women, a stance that could be perceived as highly provocative by some individuals:

"I've come to realize something about myself... I can't do business with fat women, even if it's a good deal.. It's like something in me doesn't trust them... Just me? Lol"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first occasion when 'Tarzan' has made polarizing remarks regarding overweight individuals. During a conversation with MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele last April, Strickland defended the practice of fat-shaming as a method to inspire individuals to lose weight:

"I think fat shaming is always okay. There's nothing worse than being next to a fat, smelly motherf**ker, and the most human thing you could do is tell a fat, smelly motherf**ker to put down the fork. You know if you can't see your d*ck, boy, you're a little bit too fat."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (1:24):

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship with 'South Park' meme

Sean Strickland recently found himself embroiled in yet another controversy following an encounter with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (widely known as MGK) at a glitzy Power Slap event hosted at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas earlier this month.

In a widely circulated video clip capturing the altercation, 'Tarzan' is seen involved in a fiery exchange with MGK. While the exact cause of their clash remains unclear, Strickland can be heard dubbing MGK a "weirdo" and disparaging his choice of clothing. As he walks away, the former middleweight champ is heard hollering, "I’m easy to find, vampire man."

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

After the altercation, Strickland took to X and unleashed a string of derogatory comments about the Grammy-nominated artist in a flurry of tweets, even dragging his partner, Hollywood actress Megan Fox, into the conversation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In one of his posts, Strickland elaborated on his 'South Park' remark by posting a collage featuring Fox alongside Michael, a goth character from the renowned American animated sitcom.

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet