"I almost hit a vampire tonight" - Sean Strickland disses Machine Gun Kelly following heated interaction, calls rapper "weird" to his face

Machine Gun Kelly has once again got on the wrong side of an MMA fighter. This time, it was Sean Strickland with whom the rapper had a heated altercation.

This past Friday, 'Tarzan' crossed paths with the musician at the Power Slap event at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, but things quickly turned ugly. Footage posted by Strickland on X shows him insulting 'MGK' for his choice of attire:

"You look f*****g weird."

Before the video of the incident was posted online, the UFC star had dissed the rapper in an earlier post, writing:

I almost hit a vampire tonight... lol! They said his name is Machine Gun Kelly. How do you have a dope a** name and dress like a 13 goth 'South Park' character?!?."

In a follow-up post, the former UFC middleweight champion continued his onslaught of 'MGK', poking fun at the rapper's girlfriend and Hollywood star Megan Fox.

This isn't the first time Kelly has had a public scuffle with a UFC star. He almost got into a physical altercation with Conor McGregor during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Dana White addresses Sean Strickland's scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly

Dana White is convinced that Machine Gun Kelly was not the aggressor and is not to blame for his scuffle with Sean Strickland.

Speaking to the press after the Power Slap event, the UFC CEO voiced his opinion about the middleweight star, saying:

"You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings. You know what I mean? It has nothing to do with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s about humans."

Catch Dana White's comments about Sean Strickland's scuffle below (27:45):

Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in MMA. The outspoken American is among the best trash talkers in the sport and is known for his controversial remarks on sensitive subjects.

Regardless 'Tarzan' is one of the best middleweights on the planet. He is 28-6 in his professional career, with wins against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jack Hermansson, and Uriah Hall.

In his most recent outing at UFC 297, the 32-year-old lost the middleweight championship to Dricus du Plessis via split decision.