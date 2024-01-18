"Deserves to be suspended", "Truth bombs" - Internet divided over Sean Strickland's anti-LGBTQ monologue aimed at UFC 297 reporter

Sean Strickland recently sounded off on a reporter for bringing up his old comments on having a gay son and asking him to clarify his stance on the LGBTQ community.

It's no secret that Strickland is among the most outspoken fighters in the UFC and is known for unabashedly voicing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive issues. The UFC middleweight champion has stirred controversy several times in the past due to his antagonistic and distasteful takes on gender and human sexuality.

Last year, in one of his X posts, Strickland went off on the gay community and stated that he wouldn't want his son to identify as homosexual. The post triggered many fans who slammed the UFC star for constantly belittling marginalized communities.

Ahead of his middleweight title defense against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, Strickland spoke to reporters at the media day presser. When one of them asked him about his old comments, Strickland brutally slammed the reporter and said:

"You're a weak f**king man. You're part of the f**king problem... You are an infection; you are the definition of weakness."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (17:15):

Soon after Strickland's comments were quoted on social media, fans began flooding posts on X with their reactions. While some backed 'Tarzan's words, others slammed him for his insensitivity.

One fan slammed the middleweight champion and wrote:

"Vile human."

Another fan wrote:

"Make sports about sports again."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from X

Meanwhile, some fans threw their support behind Strickland and praised him for not backing down. One fan wrote:

"Don't ever let them censor you."

Another fan wrote:

"All facts, bro."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from X

Sean Strickland reveals "urge to kill somebody" while discussing PTSD and mental health issues

Sean Strickland recently poured his heart out on a podcast with famous stand-up comic Theo Von and shared some heartbreaking stories from his childhood. During their conversation, 'Tarzan' opened up about having dark thoughts regularly and how professional fighting helped him cope with it.

While Strickland is often under scrutiny for his outspoken nature, he's also praised for being open about undergoing trauma as a child. He has made no secret about growing up in an abusive home and how that shaped his personality.

During a recent appearance on the This Past Weekend podcast, Strickland opened up about having sadistic thoughts due to childhood post-traumatic stress disorder. He stated:

"If it wasn't for fighting, bro, I'd be in jail. I truly have a deep-down urge to kill somebody. It doesn't go away. I don't know what it is... So when I train, it gives me the tools to process it... If you'd let me kill a man, I can't, but [I would be happy]."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (1:37:00):