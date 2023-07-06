Fans react after Sean Strickland admits to Joe Rogan of having watched p*rn in 1st grade in a communal p*rn box used by his father - "Bro is a victim"

Sean Strickland recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and shared an unconventional story about his early exposure to adult films.

The UFC middleweight champion made headlines once again during his appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast with his contentious comments. 'Tarzan' has been no stranger to controversy, frequently voicing his uncensored views on a variety of difficult issues. He has repeatedly garnered attention, from revealing personal encounters in the desert to making concerning claims regarding first-degree murder.

However, during his conversation with Joe Rogan, Strickland revealed a fascinating part of his background. He revealed that he was introduced to p*rnographic films in 1st grade through his father's collection.

As reported by @SpinninBackfist on Twitter, the No.7-ranked 185-pounder claimed:

“We had a communal porn box” that was used by his brother and father Sean Strickland first watched porn in 1st grade.“We had a communal porn box” that was used by his brother and father Sean Strickland first watched porn in 1st grade. “We had a communal porn box” that was used by his brother and father 😭 https://t.co/HRjsIHbhJ4

The uncustomary story shared by Sean Strickland quickly elicited strong reactions from fans. With many expressing concerns about the potential impact on his life.

One fan wrote:

"The grooming is coming from inside the house brother."

Another fan remarked:

"That's straight up child abuse."

One more fan shared the same feelings:

"Bro is a VICTIM."

While another fan stated:

"Insane trauma dump."

One admirer commented:

"Sean Strickland had a fu*ked up childhood color me SHOCKED."

Another posted:

"Not surprised to see why he’s turned out the way he has… imagine being brain damaged with money. He’s too powerful for his own good."

Check out some more reactions below:

Sean Strickland recounts non-consensual threesome encounter when he was 17 years old

Sean Strickland's recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele sparked outrage on social media due to improper questions and harsh remarks.

'Tarzan' described a sexual experience he had when he was 17, stressing a disturbing dynamic of intimidation. Despite his initial apprehension about acting in a threesome, he revealed that the women compelled him to execute the sexual act:

"My first threesome... It was very non-consensual... I was seventeen. Like if I was a woman that would have been r**e, 100%. So, I'm like seventeen, I'm a pro-fighter and I have a fight coming up. I get over there.... I tell these women that I'm seventeen and I'm kind of scared."

He added:

"As I started leaving, they literally grabbed me and kind of forced me to stay. They were like [in their] twenties. But I'm telling you, if I was a woman in that situation, that would have been r**e."

Check out Strickland's comments below (from 4:45)

