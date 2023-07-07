"Why did you kiss Chris Curtis then?" - Sean Strickland sparks debate with latest take on homosexuality and children

Sean Strickland has once again caused a raging debate online following his controversial comments about homosexuality.

'Tarzan' is one of MMA's most outlandish personalities and constantly pushes the boundaries of what is deemed acceptable to say in today's cancel culture society. His latest take appears to have caused a serious divide on Twitter, as fans reacted with both sincerity and hilarity.

Sean Strickland took to Twitter to declare that he does not want his son to be homosexual and posed the following question to the public:

"How is it controversial to say I don't want my kid to be gay??? What parent wakes up and says "man I really hope my son is gay, grandkids are over rated" lmao!!!! But hey its 2023 maybe that's the goal.. You're extra special if your kids gay.. very modern woke"

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA How is it controversial to say I don't want my kid to be gay??? What parent wakes up and says "man I really hope my son is gay, grandkids are over rated" lmao!!!!



But hey its 2023 maybe that's the goal.. You're extra special if your kids gay.. very modern woke.

Fans replied in a number of ways, with some taking issue with the middleweight contender's opinion. Others took the opportunity to poke fun at Strickland, such as @killashaw10, who jokingly asked 'Tarzan' why he had kissed his teammate and friend Chris Curtis:

"Why did you kiss Chris Curtis then?"

Killashaw @killashaw10 @SStricklandMMA Why did you kiss Chris Curtis then?

@EvLomm wrote:

"“Is it controversial to say I don’t want my kid to be themselves?!”"

@LeftyTravis said:

"You can definitely have concerns for your children and many people do. Is them being gay and having to deal with bullying, torment and homophobia really what's best for them? A part can love them no matter how they turn out but still worry"

@HughJassole96 said this:

"I think it’s more about letting your kid be who they are. No one should care if their kid is gay or straight, they’ll figure that out themselves. “I don’t want my kid to be gay” is purely homophobic (and probably suspect- maybe you’re just in the closet mate)"

Mike Perry calls Sean Strickland out for a bare-knuckle boxing match

Mike Perry entered the world of bare-knuckle boxing in 2021 following his departure from the UFC. 'Platinum' was signed by Bare Knuckle FC and has subsequently found major success in the promotion.

Perry is currently 3-0 in the BKFC and recently defeated former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via TKO.

Following Sean Strickland's immense performance against Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76 last weekend, Mike Perry took to Twitter to call 'Tarzan' out:

"Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite @bareknucklefc"

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry @bareknucklefc Me and Sean Strickland should bare knuckle box, show us the money and make it happen @danawhite

