"He will be bending much more than one knee" - Henry Cejudo aims to break Aljamain Sterling's 2-0 streak in title fights

Henry Cejudo says that he aims to break Aljamain Sterling’s 2 - 0 streak in title fights if the two of them fight in the future. ‘Triple C’ is sure that the ‘Funk Master’ will "be bending much more than one knee."

During the latest episode of The Triple C & The Schmo show, both Cejudo and The Schmo discussed the current events in the MMA world. At one point, the discussion went to the current champions, and the latter pointed out that Aljamain Sterling has an unblemished 2-0 streak when it comes to title fights.

Cejudo laughed at The Schmo and was quick to reply that Sterling has that unblemished record only because he didn't step into the octagon with 'Triple C.'

Henry Cejudo said:

"Until he goes up against 'Triple C". And then he will be bending much more than one knee."

Watch Henry Cejudo talk about Sterling’s streak in title fights at 7:56 of the video below:

Cejudo also referred to the Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan fight that took place at UFC 259. The bantamweight title affair ended in controversy when the Russian fighter threw an illegal knee to Sterling’s head in the fourth round. Sterling was bending one knee and touching the ground so that he wouldn't be kicked with a knee. This makes the fighter inaccessible to any knee strikes to his head, per Unified MMA rules. A strike like that usually results in a three point deduction. But in this case, Sterling wasn't able to continue fighting so it was called off as a disqualification on Yan's part.

ESPN MMA @espnmma The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 The doctor has called off the fight after speaking to Aljamain Sterling, who was struck with an illegal knee by Petr Yan at #UFC259 https://t.co/oRLduQfraV

Yan threw the illegal knee and lost the fight by disqualification, with Sterling becoming the only champion to win the title this way.

Henry Cejudo wants to fight Aljamain Sterling in his hometown of New York City

Last week, Daniel Cormier arranged a sit-down between Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion at the house of the latter.

‘Triple C’ welcomed both guests into a room filled with his belts and other proof of his achievements in both the sport of MMA and amateur wrestling.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I was actually able to take @funkmastermma to @henry_cejudo house and we had a talk. Was good. It was amazing to see how they operated in each other’s space. This fight will be fun when it gets made!!!! Dropping the video at 4:30est/ 1:30pst youtu.be/Pz9zEFOX-Lk don’t miss! I was actually able to take @funkmastermma to @henry_cejudo house and we had a talk. Was good. It was amazing to see how they operated in each other’s space. This fight will be fun when it gets made!!!! Dropping the video at 4:30est/ 1:30pst youtu.be/Pz9zEFOX-Lk don’t miss! https://t.co/hJmBTNU9Fc

After a verbal exchange about each fighter's fighting style and the bantamweight division’s status, Cormier asked when the two of them would see their fight take place.

Henry Cejudo replied that he wants to fight ‘Funk Master’ in the Madison Square Garden in his hometown of New York.

Cejudo said:

"I would like to fight him in the MSG. I think he’s from New York."

Daniel Cormier responded by saying that the UFC would hold an event there in November. Cejudo added that he will be eligible to fight in November. However, Sterling replied that he couldn’t fight in his home state. He proposed that the fight should take place in Vegas instead.

Watch the entire sit-down between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling in the video below:

