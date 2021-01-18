"He will certainly be skilled as a fighter" - Conor McGregor says his son is likely to follow in his footsteps

Conor McGregor says that his son, Conor McGregor Jr. is already passionate about the fight game and is learning the various aspects of combat sports as he grows up. Though he is unsure whether his son will become a professional fighter in the future, McGregor claims he will be skilled in the art of fighting, regardless.

In a recent interaction with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor spoke about his son's increasing interest in MMA. McGregor said that his son is already a skilled fighter. The Irishman said that his son has been learning various aspects of MMA, starting from boxing and kickboxing to wrestling.

The best part, according to Conor McGregor is the fact that his son developed an interest in MMA on his own and doesn't need to be pushed to train.

"He already is skilled as a fighter. He's got phenomenal punching power, he's got phenomenal kicks and dexterity in his legs. My wrestling coach Sergey has a young son named Albert who's a phenomenal wrestler and he [Conor Jr.] loves Albert, and they're always wrestling together. He's going through all the disciplines and he's loving them and it's not like I have to push him to do it."

“He will certainly be skilled as a fighter. He already skilled as a fighter… He’s going through all the disciplines and he’s loving them.”@TheNotoriousMMA won’t push Conor Jr. into fighting, but it appears the passion is already being developed 👨‍👦 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/5hZac5tVqK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 17, 2021

Conor McGregor's disciplined lifestyle is bound to have positive effects on his children

Conor McGregor further stated that his son is growing up in the perfect atmosphere to become a fighter. The former two-division world champion said that his disciplined lifestyle will naturally have a positive impact on his child and believes it will help him excel in whichever field he pursues later in life.

"It's all he sees at the minute. He sees his father waking up early and following a strict nutrition plan. He sees his father go to work and go to train, he's watched it cage side and you know I'm sure that's going to have an effect on him. Whatever my son and any of my children want to do, they have my full support and full backing."

Recently, McGregor had shared video clips of his son hitting the punching bag and his technique and speed at such a young age impressed fans all over. Some combinations he threw while his father kept shouting instructions at him were truly commendable for a boy his age.