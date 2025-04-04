"He will fight like the first fight" - Regian Eersel believes he already has rival Alexis Nicolas all figured out

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel is confident that French star Alexis Nicolas will have nothing new to show him when they have their trilogy bout in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4.

Speaking with veteran combat sports journalist Nick Atkin ahead of the stacked 11-fight card happening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Immortal' declared:

"I expect a hard fight because [it will be] the third time we fought. The score is 1-1 now. I think he will put the pressure more on me and I think he will fight like the first fight. You know, moving a lot and using his kicks a lot. So we will see."

Watch the entire interview below:

Initially, Eersel's trilogy bout with 'Barboza' was supposed to be in defense of the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship. Unfortunately for the Surinamese star, he was stripped of the gold for failing the pre-fight hydration test. Nicolas remains eligible to win the 170-pound kickboxing crown.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel dreams of competing on a ONE card in Suriname

ONE Championship continues to break ground by having events in different countries, and Regian Eersel hopes to fight on a ONE card in his native Suriname in South America.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam product said in a recent interview with the Guillotine Podcast:

"Yes, of course, I want to fight at home. It's been a dream for me. It's been a long, long time since I fought at home, especially Suriname. I hope one day ONE will make a step to go to Europe or South America... it would be the best. I hope in the future they make the steps. But we will see."

Watch the entire interview below:

