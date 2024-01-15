"He will hug me and our beautiful daughter again" - Ryan Curtis' girlfriend pens emotional thank you note for those who supported him after injury

Ryan Curtis’s partner, Emma Zacharopoulou is confident that the MMA fighter will make a full recovery and lead a normal life with her and their daughter Kassia.

Curtis suffered a serious training injury on Jan. 11 which has rendered him immobile. As the Irish MMA fighter is receiving treatment, support has come pouring in for his speedy recovery.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Curtis's treatment. Fans and fellow MMA fighters, including Curtis’s compatriot Conor McGregor, have extended financial help so far.

Zacharopoulou took to social media and thanked those who supported them. She penned a heartwarming message on her Instagram story to acknowledge the support:

“Thank you so much for all of the messages that I have received for Ryan. I am overwhelmed by the tremendous kindness and thankful for all of your prayers. The love and support for Ryan are truly a testament to his remarkable character. Ryan remains optimistic, I have never known anyone with a stronger mindset than him."

She added:

"We are blessed with incredible family and friends. While I am able to read your messages of support out to him, which he so greatly appreciates, I’m unable to respond to all of them as we navigate through this difficult period. I truly believe that Ryan will hug me and our beautiful daughter Kassia again. Please keep him in your prayers.”

The screenshot of Emma's Instagram story was reposted on @andyste123 X account:

Leah McCourt shares the details of Ryan Curtis’s injury

Bellator featherweight Leah McCourt is a teammate and close friend of Ryan Curtis. The duo often train together and routinely appear on each other’s social media posts. McCourt announced the news of Curtis’s injury on her Instagram account.

She also shared the details of the Irishman’s injury in a detailed caption to her post:

“Ryan has suffered a broken back, broken neck and dislocated spine. During this injury, trauma was also caused to Ryan’s spinal cord. The damage is classified as the most severe that can happen to a spinal cord. He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast and underwent emergency surgery. Currently Ryan has no movement in his legs or his left arm.”

According to the Bellator featherweight, Curtis might have to spend five months in the hospital and the treatment will continue for months after he is discharged. Our team at Sportskeeda MMA wishes a speedy recovery to Ryan Curtis.