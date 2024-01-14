"The game isn't worth the risk" - Conor McGregor sends prayers Ryan Curtis' way after terrifying injury

Conor McGregor has extended his support to fellow countryman and MMA fighter Ryan Curtis, after he suffered a life-changing injury in training yesterday.

Curtis holds a record of 6-4 in MMA, and has competed for both Bellator MMA and Cage Warriors.

But following yesterday's accident, he has been left unable to move his legs or his left arm. A teammate of Curtis, and No.1 ranked Bellator featherweight Leah McCourt, has shed light on some of the details of the heartbreaking event.

McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, also took to Instagram to share the news, and posted:

"My old student for many years and an amazing young man @chaoscurtis suffered a severe and life changing injury yesterday breaking his neck & back..."

See the post below:

Roddy's post was then uploaded to McGregor's Instagram story, where 'The Notorious' penned some heartfelt words of his own to Ryan Curtis. The Irishman was candid in his letter, as he shared the truth that he felt many were apprehensive to.

'The Notorious' wrote this:

"Very sad news on Curta. The game isn't worth the risk. Truth we don't want to speak on. Thank God for your little family Curta, keep them tight and God bless brother, get better you will!"

See Conor McGregor's post below:

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's Instagram story dedicated to Ryan Curtis

"Conor McGregor is just petty and wants to get it all back" - Beneil Dariush

Conor McGregor has not made an appearance in the octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Last year, he was announced as a coach of season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter', alongside Michael Chandler.

The show aired from May 30 - August 15, after which the coaches were expected to clash in the octagon. But their fight is yet to be officially announced by the UFC, leading to speculation about McGregor's potential return.

Many have wondered what has kept 'The Notorious' motivated, after achieving all there is to achieve in MMA. With a net worth of well over $100 million, some have been left confused by McGregor's eagerness to still compete in the UFC.

But Beneil Dariush has suggested an interesting theory about why the Irishman wants to return to the octagon. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dariush said this:

"I don't really know what his motivation is... You'd have to ask him. But maybe he's really petty. Have you thought about that? He's just petty and he wants to get it all back. All his losses, I mean, because I could relate to that. I want to beat up everybody that beat me up."

Watch the video below from 4:20: