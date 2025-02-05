"He will do what Khabib did to Conor but worse" - Ex-MMA fighter shares bold prediction involving "redneck" Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland will rue the day that he made an enemy of Khamzat Chimaev. That is, at least, according to former MMA fighter Tam Khan, who recently took to X/Twitter to express his thoughts on Strickland's upcoming UFC 312 rematch with middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

While Khan believes du Plessis wiill defeat Strickland in the UFC 312 headliner and retain his middleweight title, he would rather see Strickland emerge victorious. However, that is only his desire because he believes it sets up a bout between Strickland and Chimaev.

In fact, he believes Chimaev would beat Strickland more dominantly than the great Khabib Nurmagomedov did when he defeated Conor McGregor.

"Dricus beats Strickland. BUT I want Strickland to win only because I can't wait for @KChimaev to crush him & ruin his life. He will do what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to Conor [McGregor] but worse. All that sh*t talking will catch up on [to] you redneck."

While Khan didn't exactly specify the trash talk he's referring to, it isn't difficult to discern what he may be talking about. Strickland recently drew controversy for spreading anti-Islam rhetoric, claiming that the religion and its followers are incompatible with Western values.

Whether that is indeed Khan's reason isn't certain, though. It may also be due to Khan supporting Chimaev, who has been the recipient of Strickland's trash talk as of late, with the former middleweight champion having previously mocked him for his alleged VISA issues regarding entry into the United States.

Regardless of the winner this Saturday, whoever emerges with the middleweight belt should expect to defend the title against the undefeated Chechen who is coming off a dominant first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev have been at each other's throats for some time now

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev trained with each other in the past. Unfortunately, their relationship eventually turned sour, and Chimaev's decision to upload a picture from their past training session with a taunting caption sparked Strickland's fury.

"Lmao sorry I don't speak Chechnyian wh*re.... [Ramzan] Kadyrov loosen up his leash? You got any bitcoin scams to peddle? You hiding from any dictators...."

Strickland's tweet was in reference to Chimaev's close ties to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as the controversy he (not Kadyrov) generated after involving himself in a bitcoin scam.

