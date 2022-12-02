Reinier de Ridder returns to the circle on Friday night to defend one of his two world championships in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 5. ‘The Dutch Knight’ puts his light heavyweight crown on the line against reigning ONE interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Reinier de Ridder will attempt to outdo his last outing. That could be a fairly tough task as ‘The Dutch Knight’ delivered a spectacular first-round inverted triangle submission against former titleholder Vitaly Bigdash.

Despite the way things went for Bigdash at ONE 159, Malykhin believes his fellow countryman will rise up and earn an opportunity to get his revenge on the undefeated Dutchman:

“Vitaly is a real [fighter], and there is no need to avenge him. If he wants to have his revenge, he will find the strength to face De Ridder again. He will prove himself, you will see.”

In the meantime, Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to do what no man has done before and defeat ‘The Dutch Knight’ in MMA. Fans in North America can catch the highly anticipated main event and many more fights both live and free on Amazon Prime with an active subscription.

Brandon Vera excited to see Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin square off inside the circle

Former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera will be back in action after an 18-month layoff. Looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses, ‘The Truth’ faces Greco-Roman wrestling world champion Amir Aliakbari at ONE 164 this Saturday.

Before Vera steps into the cage, he’ll have his eyes locked on the massive main event, pitting two world champions against one another in the ONE on Prime Video 5 main event.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Vera shared his thoughts on Reinier de Ridder vs. Anatoly Malykhin, saying:

"That guy is a monster too, he’s got dynamite in his hands so I’m excited to see him go against de Ridder. I’m just worried and him hitting up and de Ridder taking him to the ground. I don’t know how well he does on the ground against de Ridder, you know. That’s the one thing we have to see, we have to find out."

Will ‘The Dutch Knight’ continue his reign of terror over ONE Championship or will the Russian juggernaut’s legendary power deliver a viral moment this Friday night?

