"He will rise to the same heights as Rodtang" - Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat believes Johan Ghazali can be the next big superstar in ONE

ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali is only just scratching the surface of his potential. That is a fact that even his opponent at ONE 167 on June 7 had to acknowledge.

'Jojo' will share the circle with Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and 'No. 1' could not help but recognize Ghazali's potential in an interview with BJPenn.com:

"He is no doubt a talented fighter. I do believe one day, he will rise to the same heights as Rodtang [Jitmuangnon]."

Still just 17 years old, the Malaysian-American has already given fans many reasons to believe in his hype after putting together an impressive performance thus far in his pro career.

In his undefeated five-fight run in ONE Championship, Johan Ghazali has taken home the victory four times via knockout, including his blink-and-you-miss-it 16-second finish of Padetsuk Fairtex in his promotional debut.

Additionally, his resolve was put to the test against Samurai Seeopal who went back-and-forth with Ghazali which eventually led to the youngster winning via unanimous decision.

Johan Ghazali opens up on the sacrifices he has made to reach this level

To become the burgeoning prospect that he is now, Johan Ghazali had to make concessions during his early teenage years and despite that difficulty, it is a decision that he can ultimately live with.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, here is what he said:

"There are pros and cons to not living a normal teenage life. I do regret not being able to spend time hanging out with my friends, but this is what I love doing the most. Who wants to have other fun when you're doing what I'm doing."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.