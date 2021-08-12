"He will take him out by points easily" - Jairzinho Rozenstruik breaks down the UFC title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane

UFC heavyweight contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik is preparing for his upcoming bout with Curtis Blaydes. However, 'Bigi Boy' also has eyes on the immediate title picture in his division. Current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is potentially set to take on the interim champ, Ciryl Gane, next.

Gane recently claimed the interim title by defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. Ngannou knocked out former champion Stipe Miocic in devastating fashion earlier this year.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has fought both Ngannou and Gane. Whilst he came up short on both occasions, he now has the unique first-hand experience of knowing where both men's strengths lie.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

In a recent interview with John Hyon Ko of Sportskeeda MMA, Jairzinho Rozenstruik broke down the potential fight between his two former foes. 'Bigi Boy' stated the following:

"It's hard. It's two different styles. With this guy here (Gane), he's fast. I think if Francis pressures him, that's the only way he will beat him. If not he will take him out by points easily. He's fast, he knows how to work with his distance. He has a good reach. So does Francis. But this guy, he has a crazy style and he's getting along with it. But he only has to catch a punch and then it's all over."

Jairzinho Rozenstruik on whether Ngannou and Gane being former teammates will effect the fight

One of the big narratives that has fans excited for this fight is the fact that Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane used to be training partners. Both came under the tutelage of Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory in Paris, France. Ngannou ultimately left and relocated to Eric Nicksick's Xtreme Couture in the States.

When asked whether the past history between the two men would impact the fight at all, Jairzinho Rozenstruik stated that:

"I think it's gonna effect a lot. In the back of the head, you know, hey, this guy used to beat me in the gym or this guy was an irritating guy to train with. It's gonna effect a lot. In this fight I think the guy who's gonna win is the guy who put's everything aside and goes mentally in the fight. Doesn't matter how he has to win, thats's the guy who's going to win this fight. That's how I see it."

Check out the full Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview with Jairzinho Rozenstruik below:

