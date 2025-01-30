“He won’t stop until he takes me down” - Lito Adiwang expecting a grueling war against grinder Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28

Lito Adiwang expects a war of attrition when he returns to the ring for the first time in 2025.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video will see 'Thunder Kid' step back onto martial arts' biggest global stage in search of his fourth straight win.

Standing in his way will be fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Keito Yamakita.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with The MMA Superfan ahead of his 14th career appearance under the ONE Championship banner, Adiwang believes he'll have to fend off a slew of takedown attempts from Yamakita if he hopes to take another step toward a spot in the top five rankings:

"He won’t stop until he takes me down, so that’s what we’re also preparing for. We won’t stop at just defending, we also have steps one, two, three to counter his attacks."

Lito Adiwang believes now is the perfect time for a clash with Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang won't be the only one looking to extend his undefeated streak at ONE Fight Night 28.

Keito Yamakita goes into the bout having won three of his four promotional appearances, including back-to-back wins against Jeremy Miado and Yosuke Saruta. Overall, the Japanese star is 10-1 in his mixed martial arts career, his only loss coming against Bokang Masunyane.

With both fighters climbing up the contender's ladder, 'Thunder Kid' believes now is the perfect time for him and Yamakita to go toe-to-toe:

"I'm super happy and very excited, so it's a really happy new year. I do believe that everything happens for a reason, and everything will be aligned at the right time. And I do believe that this is the right time."

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.