"He works hard in the gym" - Colby Covington predicts the winner of Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 

Colby Covington believes Robbie Lawler will "starch" Nick Diaz in their upcoming fight. He said Diaz will not be able to sustain the damage from Lawler's powerful hands and will be outpointed in their five-round bout.

Diaz and Lawler are set to lock horns at UFC 266 tomorrow. The two were originally scheduled to compete in a welterweight bout. However, the Stockton native later asked the UFC to change the fight to a middleweight clash.

Citing Diaz's inactivity from the fight game, Covington claimed Lawler will come out on top at this weekend's pay-per-view. In an interview with James Lynch, 'Chaos' said:

"Robbie will starch him for sure. Robbie's power is too much. He got caught the first time they fought back 15 or 20 years ago or something, back in the early UFC days but I don't see that happening again. He's just much more skilled. Nick has been taking his time off partying. He is just out of the limelight and not even training for the last seven-eight years. Robbie, I know is a good family man and he works hard in the gym. There's no way that 'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler doesn't come out with his hand getting raised."

Covington and Lawler have previously fought each other. The welterweight pair collided at UFC on ESPN 5 in 2019. Covington was victorious and went on to fight for the title soon after.

'Chaos' is scheduled to challenge Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268 on November 6 this year.

Watch Covington's prediction for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 below:

Nick Diaz wants to fight Kamaru Usman if he beats Robbie Lawler

Nick Diaz feels he is a better fighter than UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The 38-year-old Stockton native believes he should have been booked opposite 'The Nigerian Nightmare' instead of Lawler in his comeback fight.

“I think I’m a better fighter all around (than Usman). If I can survive this fight (against Robbie Lawler), I’ve got a hard fight, you know, with this guy. So, if I can survive this fight, yeah, I don’t see a reason why (I shouldn't fight Usman)."

Also Read

Catch Nick Diaz's comments on Usman during the UFC 266 press conference below (from 21:40):

Edited by Harvey Leonard