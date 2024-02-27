“He would’ve left [jail] with a higher male body count than his fiancé” - Tristan Tate’s scathing remarks against Logan Paul

Tristan Tate recently unleashed biting mockery at Logan Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

During an interview with Rob Moore, the controversial social media influencer delved into Paul's ascent to stardom in influencer boxing and WWE:

"As for Logan, you know he pretends to be a fighter because he can garners this kind of attention because he's a media personality. He's had what, six fights, lost them all. I am no one as a fighter that he never will be."

He continued to explore a hypothetical scenario involving 'The Maverick' while disparaging Agdal in the process:

"If you throw me in a cell with a murderer, a r*pist, and two drug dealers who are all members of various Romanian gangs. People will look at me and, 'Hey, Tate, respect'. He would have left with a higher male body count than his fiance. That's how he would have left jail."

Check out Tristan Tate's comments below:

Tate's jab at Paul and his partner seem to extrapolate from Dillon Danis' controversial tactics leading up to his bout against the WWE talent last year, where 'El Jefe' opted to publicly share private photos of Agdal with her previous partners.

Fans react to Tristan Tate's critique of Logan Paul and his partner

Fans responded to Tristan Tate's cutting comments about Logan Paul and Nina Agdal with a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I won't be surprised if logan sues Tate like he did @dillondanis."

Another wrote:

"Ooof! Tristan, man, ya cooked, Paul! Lol!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Own that fake media pet fake guy who’s fiancé has seen more boxers than Mike Tyson 😂😂😂"

"Tristan the same guy who lost to that fat random guy in his mma debut? I’m sure Logan is shivering 🤣"

"Possibly the coldest insult of all time."

"His baby mamma is a cam star 😭😭😭🫵🫵🫵"

"Tate brothers so irreverent they just waffling for views"

Credits: @HappyPunch on X