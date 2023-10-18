“I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing” - Logan Paul remorseful for ‘tormenting’ fiancée Nina Agdal with Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul expressed regret for causing distress to his fiancée, Nina Agdal, with the Dillon Danis fight.

Paul secured a victory over Danis through disqualification during the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card last Saturday. However, the lead-up to the fight was far from conventional, as 'El Jefe' created controversy by publicly sharing private photos and videos of Agdal. Danis' provocative behavior escalated to the extent that the Danish model pursued legal recourse and obtained a restraining order against him.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul conveyed his regret for the perceived distress that Nina Agdal endured because of Dillon Danis' antics:

"I lied in the build-up when I said, ''I didn't regret choosing him as a partner.' I'm eternally sorry... for Nina, I'll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to, for putting her through that kind of torment. It's just inhumane, what he [Dillon] did and she'll hold him accountable but, this is my life I dragged her into this social media fight bullsh*t, she did not sign up for this."

Throughout the fight, Logan Paul maintained an aggressive pace, landing more punches than Dillon Danis, who mainly concentrated on defense. As the fight neared its conclusion, Paul appeared to be close to securing a unanimous decision victory.

However, things took a turn when Dillon Danis attempted a guillotine choke, leading to his disqualification. Even though Paul managed to defend against the choke, the aftermath of the incident resulted in chaos. Security swiftly intervened to regain control of the situation, but the resolution was far from seamless.

Dillon Danis questions Logan Paul's boxing victory, seeks MMA faceoff in response

Despite lacking boxing expertise, Dillon Danis remains undeterred in his pursuit of Logan Paul on social media. The 30-year-old BJJ grappler downplayed Paul's boxing skills and issued a challenge for a rematch in the realm of MMA:

"A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 counts, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next."

'El Jefe' continued to discuss how he had embraced a new challenge, even though he wasn't a boxer, with all odds seemingly against him.

"What did you prove? You didn't even tickle me. You backed out of an MMA fight against me. Everyone knew I'm not a boxer, but unlike others, I took on the challenge even with everything in your favor: weight, steroids, rounds,rules, judges, referees... the list goes on. I won the War."

Even though Danis has been explicit about his desire to face 'The Maverick' in an MMA bout, the latter has not yet issued a response to the challenge.