Nina Agdal photos: The best of Logan Paul's fiancee over the years

Nina Agdal is a renowned supermodel who is famously known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues. Agdal's first appearance was in 2012, and even secured “Rookie of the Year.”

Agdal has also worked with several high-end brands like Bebe Stores, Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me, and others ever since she moved to the United States. Born on March 26, 1992, the Danish supermodel is also the fiancee of social media sensation Logan Paul.

Logan Paul reportedly met Nina Agdal back in early 2022 and began dating in May of the same year. 'Maverick' got engaged to Agdal in July of this year when he decided to propose to her while the couple were on a vacation at Lake Como in Italy.

That said about Nina Agdal's life, let's take a look at some of her pictures over the years below:

Nina Agdal's lawsuit details against Dillon Danis

Over the past few months, Nina Agdal has become one of the most recognizable names on social media because of the upcoming fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. In the build-up to the fight, Danis has targeted Agdal and has attempted to demean her by bringing up her past relationships online.

Paul and Agdal had sent Danis cease and desist letters but to no avail. Danis continued his campaign of online harassment, culminating in him posting a private, se*ually explicit image of the Danish supermodel Agdal.

This led to Agdal filing a lawsuit against Dillon Danis. She accused the former Bellator fighter of accessing and posting the image without her consent, filing a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Moreover, the Danish supermodel requested, and was granted, a temporary restraining order.

According to her lawsuit, Agdal has reported two counts of disclosure of a se*ually explicit image and one count of invasion of privacy. However, Dillon Danis previously threatened to release more se*ually explicit images of the Danish supermodel that he claims are in his possession. In response, Agdal is seeking damages of more than $150,000 and any revenue Danis may have made from the social media posts about her.