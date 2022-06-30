"He has to wrestle, he has to take him down" - Michael Bisping on what Pedro Munhoz must do versus Sean O'Malley

Michael Bisping recently stated that Pedro Munhoz should look to take the fight to the ground in a bid to win against Sean O'Malley.

Munhoz is set to fight O'Malley this weekend at UFC 276. 'The Young Punisher' will enter the contest having lost four out of his last five fights. 'The Count' believes it's tough for Munhoz to face someone with O'Malley's striking acumen in this sort of form. The former middleweight champion opined that Munhoz should take the fight to the mat.

Bisping added that Munhoz has good striking and power in his hands as well. Hence, he might clip O'Malley and send him to the floor. Either way, the No.10-ranked bantamweight can't stand for too long in front of 'Sugar'. Bisping said on his YouTube channel:

"No offence to Pedro Munhoz, but I think he has lost four out of his last five. And against a striker of the caliber of Sean O'Malley, that doesn't bode well. For Munhoz to win this fight, I think he has to wrestle him. He has to take him down. Listen, Munhoz has got knockout power. Wobbled Dominick Cruz in the first round when they fought last year. So, he might find the target. He might wobble O'Malley, he might knock him down."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley:

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley - a career defining fight

Pedro Munhoz is currently the No.10-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. Once considered one of the best in his weight class, Munhoz has been in lackluster form of late.

O'Malley, meanwhile, is on a three-fight win streak ahead of UFC 276. Since Marlon Vera snapped his undefeated record, 'Sugar' has managed to rack up three knockout wins. His latest win came against Raulian Paiva at UFC 269.

Sean O'Malley is a future champion of the 135lbs division in the eyes of many. A win against Munhoz might be a big stepping stone in that direction for him. He could enter the top 10 with a triumphant outing this weekend. Given his immense popularity, fans might find him in the title picture sooner rather than later if he manages to put on yet another 'Sugar' show this Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far